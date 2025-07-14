Ocean Power Technologies Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for Quality Management System

Ocean Power Technologies has achieved ISO 9001 certification, enhancing its commitment to quality in maritime solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPT) has achieved ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system, a recognition of its commitment to providing high-quality products and services. This certification, awarded to organizations meeting customer and regulatory requirements, validates OPT's dedication to excellence in engineering and service delivery across its offerings, such as the PowerBuoy® and WAM-V® Unmanned Surface Vehicles. CEO Philipp Stratmann highlighted that this milestone supports OPT's evolution into a reliable provider of scalable maritime intelligence solutions, particularly for customers in the defense, energy, and research sectors. The certification enhances OPT's reputation as a trusted provider of low-carbon maritime systems, increasing customer confidence in its capabilities.

Potential Positives

Achieving ISO 9001 certification enhances Ocean Power Technologies' reputation as a leader in quality management and reinforces customer trust in its products and services.

The certification signifies OPT's commitment to excellence in engineering, manufacturing, and service delivery, which may attract new customers in the defense, energy, and research sectors.

This milestone supports OPT's strategic transition to providing scalable and reliable maritime intelligence solutions, positioning it competitively in the low-carbon maritime systems market.

ISO 9001 certification may lead to improved operational efficiencies and potentially higher market demand for the company's innovative marine power and data solutions.

Potential Negatives

While achieving ISO 9001 certification is a positive milestone, the press release notes that actual results could vary materially from anticipated outcomes, indicating potential vulnerabilities in the company's execution of its quality management claims.

The reliance on forward-looking statements exposes the company to risks and uncertainties, particularly concerning customer conversion to contracts and the realization of potential revenue, which may undermine investor confidence.

FAQ

What does ISO 9001 certification mean for Ocean Power Technologies?

ISO 9001 certification demonstrates OPT's commitment to quality management and customer satisfaction across its products and services.

How does Ocean Power Technologies ensure product quality?

OPT implements a robust quality management system that adheres to ISO 9001 standards to consistently meet regulatory requirements.

What products does Ocean Power Technologies offer?

OPT offers innovative solutions like PowerBuoy®, WAM-V® Unmanned Surface Vehicles, and Merrows™ Maritime Domain Awareness Solutions.

Why is ISO 9001 certification important for customers?

This certification provides customers confidence in OPT’s ability to deliver high-quality products and reliable maritime services at scale.

Where is Ocean Power Technologies located?

OPT's headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OPTT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $OPTT stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT) (“OPT” or the “Company”),



a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that it has achieved ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system.





ISO 9001 is the world's most recognized quality management standard, awarded to organizations that consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. This milestone affirms OPT’s commitment to excellence in engineering, manufacturing, and service delivery across its product portfolio, including the PowerBuoy



®



, WAM-V



®



Unmanned Surface Vehicles, and its Merrows™ Maritime Domain Awareness Solution.





“This certification marks a landmark achievement in OPT’s evolution,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO of Ocean Power Technologies. “It underscores our transition to being a provider of scalable, repeatable and reliable maritime intelligence solutions with the processes and controls that our customers—especially in the defense, energy, and research sectors—expect from long-term technology partners.”





By achieving ISO 9001, OPT strengthens its position as a trusted provider of low-carbon maritime systems, offering customers additional confidence in the Company’s ability to deliver high-quality products and services at scale.





For more information about Ocean Power Technologies, please visit



www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com



.







ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES







OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows™, which provides AI-capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy



®



platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V



®



unmanned surface vehicles (USV’s) and marine robotics services. The Company’s headquarters is located in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit



www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties, including the maintenance of the ISO 9001 certification referenced herein, the conversion of potential customers to contracts and the realization of the potential revenue thereunder. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.