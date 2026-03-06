Occupancy Strength at Realty Income: Will the Stability Last?

Occupancy is a critical measure for net-lease REITs, signaling both property productivity and tenant rent reliability. For Realty Income O, consistently high occupancy has long underpinned its reputation for steady income. At the end of 2025, portfolio occupancy stood at 98.9%, reflecting minimal vacancy across more than 15,000 properties spanning diverse geographies and industries.



Fourth-quarter 2025 leasing activity reinforced this stability. The REIT re-leased 341 properties, with 94% retained by the same tenants. High retention minimizes downtime and prevents extended vacancies. Rental economics remained favorable, with a rent recapture rate of roughly 104.9% on renewed leases, indicating rents were slightly higher than previous contracts, and demand remains healthy despite economic uncertainty.



Diversification also plays a key role. Realty Income’s portfolio spans necessity retail, industrials, gaming and other adjacencies and data centers, leased to hundreds of tenants. Geographic reach adds resilience, with Europe now accounting for 19% of base rent from more than 600 properties. This broad mix helps cushion against weakness in any single tenant, sector or region, supporting sustained high occupancy as the portfolio grows.



While retail trends and macroeconomic shifts could pose challenges, Realty Income’s combination of high retention, positive rental trends and diversified holdings suggests that its occupancy levels are likely to remain strong and dependable.

Occupancy Level at Kimco and Regency

Kimco Realty Corp KIM reported strong pro-rata occupancy of 96.4% at year end 2025, matching an all time high and reflecting broad tenant demand across its open air shopping centers. Small shop occupancy hit about 92.7%, and anchor occupancy was roughly 97.9% for Kimco, underscoring consistent rent generation and lease retention that bolster cash flow stability.



Meanwhile, Regency Centers Corporation REG ended 2025 with its same property portfolio 96.5% leased, with strong shop occupancy near 94.2%. This tight occupancy at Regency supports predictable rental income and underpins ongoing dividend reliability.

O’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Realty Income have risen 14.8% so far in the year, underperforming the industry’s growth of 16.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, O trades at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 14.58, below the industry but ahead of its one-year median of 13.24. It carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, estimates for O’s 2026 FFO have been revised modestly downward, while those for 2027 FFO per share have remained unchanged.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, Realty Income carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

