Occidental vs. ConocoPhillips: Which Energy Stock Has More Upside?

The companies belonging to Zacks Oil and Gas-Integrated-United States industry present a strong long-term investment case, supported by abundant shale resources, advanced extraction technologies and steady global demand for energy. Breakthroughs such as hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling have enabled access to vast unconventional reserves, significantly benefiting industry operators.



With energy security taking center stage, as highlighted by the recent Middle East crisis, exploration and production companies with strong domestic exposure are well positioned to benefit from rising oil and gas prices and the continued expansion of LNG export markets. Prudent capital allocation and improved cost discipline have strengthened free cash flow generation, while consolidation and operational efficiencies are helping drive more stable earnings and consistent shareholder returns, even amid commodity price volatility.



Amid such a backdrop, let’s focus on Occidental Petroleum OXY and ConocoPhillips COP as both companies have a diverse portfolio of assets.



Occidental Petroleum presents an attractive investment opportunity, supported by its diversified asset portfolio, robust free cash flow and increasing emphasis on low-carbon initiatives. Its strong position in the Permian Basin, along with international operations, drives consistent production and earnings. At the same time, disciplined capital allocation, ongoing debt reduction and strategic investments in carbon capture enhance its long-term growth outlook.



ConocoPhillips offers a compelling investment thesis, supported by a strong production growth outlook driven by its deep inventory of untapped drilling locations across prolific shale basins. This resource depth provides long-term visibility into output and cash flow expansion. The company’s disciplined capital allocation, low-cost operations and resilient balance sheet enhance profitability across cycles. Combined with shareholder-friendly returns and exposure to rising global energy demand, ConocoPhillips remains well positioned for sustained value creation.



Both companies are leading names in the oil and gas sector. Examining their fundamental metrics more closely will help highlight how they compare and identify which stock offers the stronger investment opportunity.

OXY & COP’s Earnings Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ConocoPhillips’ 2026 earnings per share indicates an increase of 66.67% in the past 60 days. Long-term (three to five years) earnings growth per share is pegged at 7.15%.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s 2026 earnings per share indicates an increase of 371.76% in the past 60 days.





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Return on Equity

Return on Equity (“ROE”) is an essential financial indicator that evaluates a company’s efficiency in generating profits from the equity invested by its shareholders. It demonstrates how well management is utilizing the capital provided to increase earnings and deliver value.



OXY’s current ROE is 9.89% compared with COP’s 11.9%. ConocoPhillips also outperforms the industry’s ROE of 11.46%.



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Valuation

Occidental Petroleum currently appears to trade at a premium compared with ConocoPhillips on trailing 12-month Enterprise Value/Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA).



OXY is currently trading at 6.88X, while COP is trading at 6.5X, compared with the industry’s 11.54X.





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Debt to Capital

The Oil and Gas industry is a capital-intensive industry and the companies operating in this space often borrow funds to run their operations.



Occidental Petroleum’s debt to capital currently stands at 37.96% compared with ConocoPhillips’ 26.66%. It shows COP is successfully running its operations utilizing lesser debts compared with OXY.



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Capital Expenditure Plan

Capital expenditure plays a crucial role in the oil and gas sector, as it supports exploration, development and upkeep of energy assets that are vital for sustaining long-term production and revenue growth. These companies also allocate capital toward infrastructure upgrades and advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and minimize environmental impact.



ConocoPhillips plans to invest $12 billion in 2026 to further strengthen its operation, while Occidental Petroleum is planning to invest in the range of $5.5-$5.9 billion in the same period.

COP & OXY’s Dividend Yield

Dividends are regular payments made by a company to its shareholders and represent a direct way for investors to earn a return on their investment. It is an important indicator of a company’s financial health and stability, often signaling strong cash flow and consistent earnings.



Currently, the dividend yield for ConocoPhillips is 2.79%, while the same for Occidental Petroleum is 1.85%. The dividend yields of both companies are higher than the S&P 500’s 1.39%.

Price Performance

ConocoPhillips’ shares have gained 39.2% in the past six months compared with Occidental Petroleum’s 34% rise and the industry’s 29.5% rally.

Price Performance (Six Months)



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Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum and ConocoPhillips are making strategic investments in their infrastructure to scale operations and meet the growing global demand for hydrocarbons.



Based on the above discussion, it appears COP has a clear edge over OXY, despite the latter having a stronger earnings-estimate revision in 2026. ConocoPhillips’ better ROE, relatively lower debt usage, better dividend yield and price performance and wider capital expenditure plan make it a better pick than Occidental Petroleum. Both companies currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.







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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.