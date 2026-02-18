Occidental Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) on Wednesday announced a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $68 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $297 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Adjusted income attributable to common stockholders was $315 million or $0.31 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to $792 million or $0.80 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $5.42 billion, compared to $5.72 billion last year.

