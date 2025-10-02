Occidental Promotes Richard Jackson To Chief Operating Officer

Markets
(RTTNews) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Thursday announced the promotion of Richard A. Jackson to Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Jackson has served as Senior Vice President and President of U.S. Onshore Resources and Carbon Management, Operations, since 2020.

"Richard is a proven leader who has successfully grown Oxy's U.S. onshore oil and gas operations and launched the company's low-carbon integrated technologies to support our CO2 and power value proposition," said Jack Moore, Chairman of Occidental's Board of Directors. "As COO, Richard can now focus on creating additional value for Oxy's shareholders across our global operations."

