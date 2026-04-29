Occidental Petroleum vs. Exxon Mobil: Comparing Scale in Quarterly Revenue

Key Points

Exxon Mobil currently demonstrates a visibly stronger position based on its significantly larger operational scale and comparatively gentler revenue declines during recent periods.

Over the last eight quarters, the two companies experienced a broad downward trajectory in quarter-over-quarter revenue, though Occidental Petroleum showed a much steeper drop at the end of the observed timeframe.

Investors should watch whether the massive absolute revenue difference between the two companies remains stable or begins to narrow in upcoming quarters.

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Occidental Petroleum: Navigating Recent Revenue Declines

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties, operating primarily in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Exxon Mobil: Massive Scale Maintains Revenue Leadership

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally, while also operating large downstream and chemical segments that capture, manufacture, and sell various petrochemical products.

Why Revenue Matters for Investors

Revenue here refers to the data provider's standardized income statement revenue line item and serves as a fundamental financial indicator that helps retail investors evaluate the total money brought in by a company's core commercial operations before any operating expenses are deducted.

Tracking Quarterly Revenue for Occidental Petroleum and Exxon Mobil

Quarter (Period End) Occidental Petroleum Revenue Exxon Mobil Revenue Q1 2024 (March 2024) $6.2 billion $80.4 billion Q2 2024 (June 2024) $6.9 billion $90.0 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $7.1 billion $87.8 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $6.9 billion $81.1 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $6.9 billion $81.1 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $6.3 billion $79.5 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $6.6 billion $83.3 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $5.0 billion $80.0 billion

Data source: Company filings.

Foolish Take

Exxon Mobil and Occidental Petroleum are two of the best-known energy stocks. Exxon is one of the largest public companies in the world, with a market cap of $633 billion. Occidental, on the other hand, boasts a market cap of $59 billion, roughly 10x smaller than Exxon’s.

This difference in size is also reflected in the two companies’ respective revenue. Exxon’s quarterly revenue has averaged around $83 billion over the last three years, while Occidental has generated about $6.5 billion in quarterly revenue over the same period.

However, revenue isn’t the only factor for investors to consider. Both Exxon and Occidental should be viewed through a value lens. On that front, Exxon offers a dividend yield of 2.7%, while Occidental has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

As for profitability, Occidental has a higher operating margin of 9.3% compared to ExxonMobil’s 7.5%. However, this gap has steadily narrowed in recent quarters.

In summary, Exxon Mobil easily wins the head-to-head matchup on size — but that shouldn’t be the only consideration for investors. For value-oriented investors in particular, measures of profitability, cash flow, and the health of the balance sheet are also factors worth considering.

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Jake Lerch has positions in ExxonMobil. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.