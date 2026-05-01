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Occidental Petroleum Appoints Richard Jackson As CEO

May 01, 2026 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), a hydrocarbon explorer, said on Friday that it has appointed its chief operating officer, Richard Jackson, as chief executive officer. He will succeed Vicki Hollub as CEO upon her retirement on June 1. 

Occidental has also announced that Jackson will join the board with effect from June 1. Jackson, who joined Occidental in 2003, has held many pivotal leadership and technical positions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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