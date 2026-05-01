Occidental Petroleum Appoints Richard Jackson As CEO

(RTTNews) - Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), a hydrocarbon explorer, said on Friday that it has appointed its chief operating officer, Richard Jackson, as chief executive officer. He will succeed Vicki Hollub as CEO upon her retirement on June 1.

Occidental has also announced that Jackson will join the board with effect from June 1. Jackson, who joined Occidental in 2003, has held many pivotal leadership and technical positions.

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