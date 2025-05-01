Occidental Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 Per Share for Q2 2025

Occidental declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on July 15, 2025, to eligible stockholders.

Quiver AI Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share on common stock, which will be paid on July 15, 2025, to stockholders who are on record as of June 10, 2025. Occidental is a major international energy company with significant operations in the U.S. and abroad, including being a key oil and gas producer in various regions like the Permian and DJ basins. The company also has a midstream segment and a subsidiary focused on advancing carbon management technologies. They are committed to reducing emissions while enhancing the value of their resources and contributing to a lower-carbon future.

Potential Positives

Occidental declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, demonstrating financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.



The dividend payment date and record date provide clear communication to investors, enhancing transparency and trust.



Occidental's position as one of the largest oil and gas producers in the U.S. strengthens its market presence and potential for growth.



The company's focus on advancing carbon management and low-carbon technologies positions it favorably in the evolving energy landscape, appealing to environmentally conscious investors.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a relatively low quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share may indicate limited cash flow or profitability, potentially disappointing investors seeking higher returns.

The announcement of a dividend could suggest that the company is prioritizing shareholder returns over reinvestment in growth or debt reduction, which may raise concerns during economic fluctuations.

The focus on emissions reduction and carbon management, while commendable, may imply that the company is facing pressures or challenges related to environmental regulations that could impact its operations.

FAQ

What is Occidental's quarterly dividend for May 2025?

Occidental's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share on common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 10, 2025.

What operations does Occidental focus on?

Occidental primarily operates in oil and gas production, particularly in the U.S., Middle East, and North Africa.

How does Oxy Low Carbon Ventures contribute to Occidental's goals?

Oxy Low Carbon Ventures advances technologies and solutions to grow the business while reducing emissions.

Where can I find more information about Occidental?

For more details, you can visit Occidental's official website at Oxy.com.

$OXY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/21, 11/20 and 0 sales.

$OXY Insider Trading Activity

$OXY insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 6 purchases buying 9,659,907 shares for an estimated $444,877,222 and 0 sales.

$OXY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 534 institutional investors add shares of $OXY stock to their portfolio, and 623 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OXY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OXY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 02/21/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$OXY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OXY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OXY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $48.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 01/23/2025

Full Release



HOUSTON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Occidental



(NYSE: OXY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share on common stock, payable on July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2025.







About Occidental









Occidental



is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest



oil and gas producers



in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of America. Our



midstream and marketing segment



provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas, and includes our



Oxy Low Carbon Ventures



subsidiary, which is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. Our chemical subsidiary



OxyChem



manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. We are dedicated to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit



Oxy.com



for more information.







