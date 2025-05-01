Stocks
OXY

Occidental Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 Per Share for Q2 2025

May 01, 2025 — 11:40 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Occidental declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on July 15, 2025, to eligible stockholders.

Quiver AI Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share on common stock, which will be paid on July 15, 2025, to stockholders who are on record as of June 10, 2025. Occidental is a major international energy company with significant operations in the U.S. and abroad, including being a key oil and gas producer in various regions like the Permian and DJ basins. The company also has a midstream segment and a subsidiary focused on advancing carbon management technologies. They are committed to reducing emissions while enhancing the value of their resources and contributing to a lower-carbon future.

Potential Positives

  • Occidental declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, demonstrating financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

  • The dividend payment date and record date provide clear communication to investors, enhancing transparency and trust.

  • Occidental's position as one of the largest oil and gas producers in the U.S. strengthens its market presence and potential for growth.

  • The company's focus on advancing carbon management and low-carbon technologies positions it favorably in the evolving energy landscape, appealing to environmentally conscious investors.

Potential Negatives

  • The declaration of a relatively low quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share may indicate limited cash flow or profitability, potentially disappointing investors seeking higher returns.
  • The announcement of a dividend could suggest that the company is prioritizing shareholder returns over reinvestment in growth or debt reduction, which may raise concerns during economic fluctuations.
  • The focus on emissions reduction and carbon management, while commendable, may imply that the company is facing pressures or challenges related to environmental regulations that could impact its operations.

FAQ

What is Occidental's quarterly dividend for May 2025?

Occidental's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share on common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 10, 2025.

What operations does Occidental focus on?

Occidental primarily operates in oil and gas production, particularly in the U.S., Middle East, and North Africa.

How does Oxy Low Carbon Ventures contribute to Occidental's goals?

Oxy Low Carbon Ventures advances technologies and solutions to grow the business while reducing emissions.

Where can I find more information about Occidental?

For more details, you can visit Occidental's official website at Oxy.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$OXY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$OXY Insider Trading Activity

$OXY insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 6 purchases buying 9,659,907 shares for an estimated $444,877,222 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OXY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 534 institutional investors add shares of $OXY stock to their portfolio, and 623 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 10,722,236 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $529,785,680
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 10,434,098 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $515,548,782
  • BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 8,896,890 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $439,595,334
  • DODGE & COX removed 8,008,546 shares (-10.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $395,702,257
  • FMR LLC removed 4,421,415 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,462,115
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 2,847,704 shares (+25.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,705,054
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,361,651 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,689,175

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OXY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OXY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 02/21/2025
  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OXY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OXY forecast page.

$OXY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OXY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OXY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $48.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 03/26/2025
  • Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 01/23/2025

Full Release



HOUSTON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Occidental

(NYSE: OXY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share on common stock, payable on July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2025.




About Occidental




Occidental

is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest

oil and gas producers

in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of America. Our

midstream and marketing segment

provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas, and includes our

Oxy Low Carbon Ventures

subsidiary, which is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. Our chemical subsidiary

OxyChem

manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. We are dedicated to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit

Oxy.com

for more information.




Contacts















Media


Investors

Eric Moses


713-497-2017



eric_moses@oxy.com

R. Jordan Tanner


713-552-8811



investors@oxy.com





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

OXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.