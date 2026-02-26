Ocado Group FY25 Adj. EBITDA Rises On Pro-forma Basis

(RTTNews) - Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) reported a fiscal 2025 loss before tax from continuing operation of 377.6 million pounds compared to a loss of 339.8 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 47.2 pence compared to a loss of 40.7 pence. Revenue was 1.38 billion pounds compared to 1.21 billion pounds.

On a pro-forma basis, fiscal 2025 profit before tax was 402.9 million pounds compared to a loss of 352.8 million pounds, prior year. Basic profit per share was 47.3 pence compared to a loss of 42.3 pence. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 178.0 million pounds from 111.7 million pounds. Adjusted loss per share was 44.3 pence compared to a loss of 43.8 pence. On a pro-forma basis, the Group delivered revenue of 1.36 billion pounds, an increase of 12.1% year-on-year.

Shares of Ocado Group are trading at 213.80 pence, down 9.02%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

