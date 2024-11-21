OCA Acquisition Faces Board Change and Merger Dispute

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alec Ellison resigned from OCA Acquisition Corp.’s board on November 21, 2024, unrelated to any internal conflicts. Meanwhile, Powermers Smart Industries, Inc. attempted to terminate their merger agreement with OCA, citing a missed deadline. However, OCA claims PSI breached the agreement, invalidating the termination. Investors should stay informed as OCA and PSI proceed with the merger process, with important documents filed with the SEC.

