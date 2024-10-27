News & Insights

Objective Corporation Updates Corporate Governance Practices

Objective Corporation Limited (AU:OCL) has released an update.

Objective Corporation Limited has updated its corporate governance statement, confirming its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The company provides detailed disclosures on management and oversight practices, ensuring transparency for investors. Interested parties can access the governance statement on the company’s website.

