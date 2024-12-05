News & Insights

Objective Corporation Expands with New ASX Securities

December 05, 2024 — 08:17 pm EST

Objective Corporation Limited (AU:OCL) has released an update.

Objective Corporation Limited has announced the quotation of 500 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, reflecting the company’s ongoing expansion efforts. This move is expected to attract investors looking for growth opportunities in the tech sector. The decision highlights Objective Corporation’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic financial actions.

