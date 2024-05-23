Objective Corporation Executes On-Market Buy-Back

Objective Corporation Limited (AU:OCL) has released an update.

Objective Corporation Limited has announced the cancellation of 57,398 of its ordinary fully paid securities as a result of an on-market buy-back on May 24, 2024. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy and reflects its ongoing efforts to optimize shareholder value.

