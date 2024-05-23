News & Insights

Stocks

Objective Corporation Executes On-Market Buy-Back

May 23, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Objective Corporation Limited (AU:OCL) has released an update.

Objective Corporation Limited has announced the cancellation of 57,398 of its ordinary fully paid securities as a result of an on-market buy-back on May 24, 2024. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy and reflects its ongoing efforts to optimize shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:OCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.