OBF Investments Updates Holdings in iSpecimen (ISPC)

Fintel reports that OBF Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.85MM shares of iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC). This represents 9.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.84MM shares and 9.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.02% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 322.39% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for iSpecimen is $6.88. The forecasts range from a low of $4.29 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 322.39% from its latest reported closing price of $1.63.

The projected annual revenue for iSpecimen is $12MM, an increase of 22.80%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in iSpecimen. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISPC is 0.00%, a decrease of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.58% to 532K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 127K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 80.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISPC by 307.51% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 66K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Grimes holds 66K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISPC by 25.94% over the last quarter.

Teton Advisors holds 40K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 40K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

