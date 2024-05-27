OAR Resources Issues 50 Million Unlisted Options

OAR Resources Ltd (AU:OAR) has released an update.

OAR Resources Limited announced on May 27, 2024, the issue of 50 million unlisted options exercisable at $0.003 each, set to expire on May 27, 2027. These securities are part of a previously announced transaction detailed in an Appendix 3B and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. The release confirms the company’s continued efforts to expand its financing options through unquoted equity securities.

