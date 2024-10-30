News & Insights

Oar Resources Announces Share Consolidation Plan

October 30, 2024 — 12:58 am EDT

OAR Resources Ltd (AU:OAR) has released an update.

Oar Resources Limited (ASX:OAR) plans a 20:1 share consolidation, subject to shareholder approval, to streamline its capital structure and make its stock more attractive to institutional investors. This move, set for completion by December 2024, will reduce the company’s roughly 3.3 billion shares to a more manageable number, aligning Oar Resources with its industry peers. Investors should watch for potential impacts on share price and investment appeal as the consolidation unfolds.

