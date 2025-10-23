Oakworth Capital Inc. Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Oakworth Capital Inc. (OAKC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $5.06 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $4.15 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.

Oakworth Capital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.06 Mln. vs. $4.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.01 vs. $0.84 last year.

Total interest income: $28.92 Mln. vs $27.45 Mln. last year.

Total Non-interest income:- $4.39 Mln. vs $3.94 Mln. last year.

Net interest income: $15.54 Mln. vs $13.30 Mln. last year.

