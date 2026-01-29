Oakworth Capital Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Oakworth Capital Inc. (OAKC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.29 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $4.08 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $29.40 million from $27.62 million last year.

Oakworth Capital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.29 Mln. vs. $4.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $29.40 Mln vs. $27.62 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.