Oakley Capital To Acquire Majority Stake In GLAS

(RTTNews) - Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCL.L) said it is acquiring a majority stake in GLAS, a provider of loan administration and bond trustee services. OCI's indirect contribution via Fund VI is anticipated to be up to approximately 55 million pounds. Oakley is investing alongside La Caisse who has acquired a minority position, as well as Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, who will retain a small stake.

London-headquartered GLAS offers a wide range of administration and trustee services for the credit markets, including private credit and leveraged finance.

