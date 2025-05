Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation Receives Nasdaq Delinquency Notification for Delayed Filing of 10-Q

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation received a Nasdaq notification for delayed financial report compliance, allowing 60 days to rectify.

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation announced that it received a notification from Nasdaq stating that it is not in compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to a delay in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. Although this notification does not immediately affect the listing of the company's securities, Oak Woods has 60 days to submit a plan to regain compliance, potentially granting them an extension up to 180 days. The company is currently completing the audit for the 10-Q and expects to file it soon. Additionally, Oak Woods has extended the deadline for completing its initial business combination to June 28, 2025, with the necessary funds deposited into its Trust Account.

Potential Positives

The company has been granted a 60-day window to submit a compliance plan and can receive an extension of up to 180 days to regain compliance, allowing time to address the filing issue.

The delayed filing is not due to disagreements with auditors, indicating ongoing collaboration and confidence in resolving the matter with the audit process.

The company successfully extended the deadline to complete its initial business combination to June 28, 2025, providing additional time to secure a suitable merger or acquisition opportunity.

Potential Negatives

Received a delinquency notification letter from Nasdaq for non-compliance with filing requirements, which may raise concerns about the company's operational efficiency.

The delay in filing the Quarterly Report suggests potential issues in financial reporting and transparency, which may affect investor confidence.

This is the second time the company has extended the deadline for completing a business combination, indicating potential challenges in identifying or finalizing suitable transactions.

FAQ

What recent notification did Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation receive from Nasdaq?

Oak Woods received a delinquency notification for not complying with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to a delayed 10-Q filing.

What is the deadline to regain compliance with Nasdaq?

The Company has 60 calendar days to submit a compliance plan, with a potential extension to November 17, 2025.

Is the listing of Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation affected by this notification?

No, the notification does not currently impact the Company’s listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

What is Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation's current status regarding its 10-Q filing?

The Company is finalizing its 10-Q and expects to file it promptly after completing the audit review process.

What recent business extension did Oak Woods execute?

The Company extended the deadline to complete its initial business combination to June 28, 2025, by depositing $172,500 into the Trust Account.

Full Release





New York, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation. (Nasdaq: OAKU) (the “Company”)



today announced it received a delinquency notification letter from Nasdaq on May 27, 2025, which indicated that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of the delayed filing of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025 (the “Quarterly Report”). The Nasdaq Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq.





The Notice states that the Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance and if the Nasdaq accepts such plan, the Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Quarterly Report’s due date, or until November 17, 2025 (the “Compliance Date”), to regain compliance. The Notification Letter does not impact the Company’s listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market at this time.





The Company is currently in the final stages of completing work on its 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. While the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, it is working diligently with its independent registered public accounting firm to complete the remaining audit procedures. The delay in filing is not due to any disagreement with the Company's auditors and the Company expects to file the Form 10-Q promptly upon completion of the audit review process.







About Oak Woods Acquisition







Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. On August 11, 2023, Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation, a Cayman Islands corporation (“



Oak Woods



”), entered into a Merger Agreement and Plan of Reorganization (the “



Merger Agreement



”) with Oak Woods Merger Sub, Inc., a Cayman Islands corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Woods (“



Merger Sub



”), Huajin (China) Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands corporation (“



Huajin



”) and Xuehong Li, in his capacity as the representative of the Huajin shareholde (“



Shareholders’ Representative



”), as amended by its agreement to extend the date by which a Business Combination is required to be completed to June 28, 2024, dated March 23, 2024, and subsequently by the First Amendment to the Merger Agreement entered into by Oak Woods, Huajin, Merger Sub, and the Shareholders’ Representative on June 26, 2024 extending the time to complete its business combination to September 28, 2024.





On October 1, 2024 the Company announced that, as approved by the shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting adjourned from September 25, 2024 and held on September 26, 2024 (the “September EGM”), the following proposals were approved thereby amending the Amended and Restated Articles and Memorandum of Association of the Company to give the Company the right to extend the date by which the Company has to complete a business combination from September 28, 2024 to March 28, 2025, by depositing into the Trust Account $172,500 per for each one-month extension, on or prior to the date of the applicable deadline, for up to six (6) times.





On March 26, 2025 the Company announced that, as approved by the shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 20, 2025 (the “March EGM”), the following proposals were approved thereby amending the Amended and Restated Articles and memorandum of Association to give the Company the right to extend the date by which the Company has to complete a business combination from March 28, 2025 to September 28, 2025, by depositing into the Trust Account $172,500 per for each one-month extension, on or prior to the date of the applicable deadline, for up to six (6) times.





As of May 30, 2025, our Sponsor has timely deposited all prior monthly extension deposits and again deposited $172,500 into our Trust Account, thereby extending the time available to the Company to complete our initial business combination until June 28, 2025.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.





Contact:





Lixin Zheng





Chief Executive Officer





Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation





(+1) 403-561-7750



