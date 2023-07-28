Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Oak Valley Bancorp said on July 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.60%, the lowest has been 1.14%, and the highest has been 2.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oak Valley Bancorp. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 21.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVLY is 0.09%, a decrease of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 2,217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 359K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 329K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing an increase of 39.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVLY by 132.86% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 216K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing a decrease of 22.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVLY by 2.77% over the last quarter.

First Republic Investment Management holds 150K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M3F holds 134K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVLY by 19.28% over the last quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

