OAK Family Advisors Sells $4 Million of NICE Stock

Key Points

Sold 28,021 shares of NICE; estimated trade size was $4 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value declined by $4 million.

Transaction represented a 1.1% change relative to the fund’s $364.31 million in reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake in NICE is zero shares, with no remaining position value.

The position previously accounted for 1.0% of OAK Family Advisors’ reportable AUM as of the prior quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Nice ›

OAK Family Advisors, LLC fully exited its position in NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) during the fourth quarter, selling 28,021 shares in a transaction estimated at $4 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a Feb. 3, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 3, 2026, OAK Family Advisors, LLC eliminated its entire holding in NICE, selling 28,021 shares. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the average fourth-quarter share price, was approximately $4 million. The fund reported zero shares remaining in NICE at quarter-end, with a total position value reduction of $4 million.

What else to know

The NICE stake was fully liquidated and now accounts for n/a of reported 13F assets.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:TSM: $17.7 million (4.9% of AUM) NYSE:BA: $14.5 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSE:NVO: $13.9 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:QCOM: $13.9 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:AZN: $13.2 million (3.6% of AUM)

As of Feb. 2, 2026, shares of NICE were trading at $109.37, down 34.2% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 49.66 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.88 billion Net Income (TTM) $561.06 million Price (as of market close 2/2/26) $109.37 One-Year Price Change -32.82%

Company snapshot

Offers cloud-native platforms for AI-driven customer experience (CX), digital self-service, journey orchestration, compliance, and financial crime prevention, including flagship products such as CXone, Enlighten, and X-Sight.

Generates revenue through cloud, analytics, digital evidence management, and compliance offerings.

Serves a global customer base spanning enterprises, contact centers, public safety agencies, and financial institutions seeking advanced automation and compliance solutions.

NICE is a leading provider of cloud and AI-powered software solutions that enable organizations to optimize customer engagement, automate processes, and ensure regulatory compliance at scale. The company leverages a robust SaaS business model and extensive analytics capabilities to address complex needs in customer experience and financial crime prevention.

With a diversified suite of platforms and a global footprint, NICE maintains a competitive edge by integrating advanced AI and automation across its product ecosystem to drive digital transformation for enterprise clients.

What this transaction means for investors

Fund managers routinely adjust their holdings to fit changing market conditions and return expectations for different companies. NICE is planning to invest aggressively over the next few years to capture demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software. This prompted investors to revise their earnings expectations, leading to a valuation rerating for the company.

Shares of NICE collapsed in the fourth quarter following lower-than-expected guidance. Wall Street analysts are also revising their long-term earnings projections down, which pressured the stock.

The firm also reduced positions in AI chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, while boosting positions in Boeing, Novo Nordisk, and Qualcomm. This shows a shift from reasonably priced growth stocks to potentially undervalued stocks in non-tech industries.

Should you buy stock in Nice right now?

Before you buy stock in Nice, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nice wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AstraZeneca Plc, Boeing, Nice, Qualcomm, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.