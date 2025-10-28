Markets
A. O. Smith Updates Full Year Guidance

October 28, 2025 — 07:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - A. O. Smith (AOS) said, for 2025, the company now projects: adjusted earnings per share in a range of $3.70 to $3.85, and net sales in a range of $3.80 billion to $3.85 billion.

"Our third quarter performance was strong; however we are cautious about the remainder of the year primarily due to continued headwinds in the China market and the impact of weakening new home construction on residential water heating in North America. Therefore, we have lowered our full year 2025 sales outlook to a projection of flat to up 1% compared to last year and lowered the midpoint of our EPS outlook," Steve Shafer, CEO, stated.

For the third quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $132.0 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $120.1 million, or $0.82 per share, last year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue rose 4.4% to $942.5 million from $902.6 million last year.

