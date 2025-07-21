A. O. Smith Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

A. O. Smith Corporation AOS is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 24, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for A. O. Smith’s second-quarter earnings has increased 1% in the past 60 days. The company beat estimates once, missed twice and matched once in the trailing four quarters. The average surprise was at the break-even level.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $987.3 million, indicating a decline of 3.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at 97 cents per share, indicating an 8.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s number. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Let’s see how things have shaped up for A. O. Smith this earnings season.

Factors to Note Ahead of AOS’ Results

A. O. Smith’s North-American segment is expected to have benefited from strong demand for commercial boilers and water treatment products, supported by its robust direct and retail selling channels in the second quarter. However, softness in the residential and commercial water heater industry is expected to weigh on its results. We expect revenues from the company’s North-American segment to decline 3.4% year over year to $764 million in the second quarter.



The ongoing challenges in the Chinese real estate market have remained a concern for A. O. Smith. Lower volumes of residential water treatment and gas water heating products in the region are likely to have been a spoilsport for the Rest of World segment’s top line. Our estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $234 million, suggesting a decline of 4.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Over time, A. O. Smith’s performance has been negatively impacted by high costs and expenses. Although supply-chain constraints moderated, labor shortage and an increase in material costs are likely to have played spoilsport.



However, acquisitions made by the company are likely to have impacted its top line positively. For instance, in November 2024, the company acquired the Pureit business from Unilever. The inclusion of Pureit’s expertise in water treatment solutions, coupled with its strong brand recognition, enabled AOS to expand its customer offerings and boost its position in the water treatment industry in India.



Also, in March 2024, it acquired privately held water treatment company Impact Water Products, which expanded its water treatment footprint in North America. The acquired company is also likely to have boosted the performance of the North America segment.

A. O. Smith Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

A. O. Smith Corporation price-eps-surprise | A. O. Smith Corporation Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model suggests an earnings beat for AOS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: A. O. Smith has an Earnings ESP of +4.48% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.01 per share, which is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: A. O. Smith currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are a few other companies, which according to our model, have the right combination to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Emerson Electric Co. EMR has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 6. EMR’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 3.4%.



Eaton Corporation plc ETN has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter results on Aug. 5.



ETN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.9%.



Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. ATMU has an Earnings ESP of +9.64% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is slated to release its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 1.



ATMU delivered an average earnings surprise of 14% in the last four quarters, while beating estimates in each of the quarters.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.