O-I Glass, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for O-I Glass, Inc. (OI):

Earnings: -$470 million in Q4 vs. $13 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.05 in Q4 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, O-I Glass, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $1.6 billion in Q4 vs. $1.7 billion in the same period last year.

