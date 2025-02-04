O-I Glass, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for O-I Glass, Inc. (OI):

Earnings: -$155 million in Q4 vs. -$470 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.00 in Q4 vs. -$3.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, O-I Glass, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$8 million or -$0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.08 per share Revenue: $1.529 billion in Q4 vs. $1.641 billion in the same period last year.

