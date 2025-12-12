NZZ To Increase Its Stake In APG|SGA To 45%

Markets

(RTTNews) - NZZ has reached agreement with the other major shareholders JCDecaux SE and Pargesa Asset Management S.A. in two separate transactions to acquire an additional stake of 20% in total of the shares in APG|SGA SA. Upon completion, NZZ's stake in APG|SGA SA would increase from 25% to 45%. NZZ has submitted a request to APG|SGA SA's Board to convene an extraordinary General Meeting to vote on the proposal to include the opting-up provision in APG|SGA SA's articles of association.

Separately, JCDecaux SE also announced that a share purchase agreement was signed on December 11, 2025 between JCDecaux SE and NZZ, under which JCDecaux SE will sell additional 325,519 APG|SGA's shares, corresponding to 10.85% of the share capital. Upon completion, the stake of JCDecaux SE in APG|SGA will be reduced to around 5.6%. The deal will generate cash proceeds for JCDecaux SE of approximately 76 million euros before transaction costs.

