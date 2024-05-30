NZME Ltd. Issues New Performance Shares

NZME Ltd. (NZMEF) has released an update.

NZME Limited has announced the issue of 1,117,530 Long Term Incentive Performance Share Rights (LTI PSRs) under its Total Incentive Plan 2024, set to vest on 31 December 2026, if performance conditions are met. These rights will convert to ordinary shares at no cost to the holders and do not confer voting rights or dividend entitlements until exercised. The move forms part of NZME’s strategy to incentivize and retain key employees by aligning their interests with those of the company’s shareholders.

