NYSE, Securitize Sign MOU To Advance Tokenized Securities Platform

(RTTNews) - New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Securitize to support the development of tokenized securities markets.

Under the agreement, Securitize will serve as the first digital transfer agent eligible to mint blockchain-native securities for corporate and ETF issuers on an upcoming NYSE-affiliated Digital Trading Platform.

The collaboration will focus on building digital transfer agent infrastructure to enable on-chain settlement of securities transactions, while also establishing standards for regulatory, operational, and technological requirements.

"The NYSE continues to lead the industry in responsible innovation," said Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group. "As we explore how tokenization can enhance capital markets, it is critical that new infrastructure is developed in a way that preserves the trust, transparency, and protections investors expect. Securitize brings deep experience in digital asset infrastructure and transfer agency, making them a strong partner in helping design this next generation of market structure."

Securitize Markets is also expected to become a broker-dealer participant on the platform, supporting trading and market structure development.

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