NYSE Announces Collaboration With CoinDesk Indices

May 29, 2024 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) said it is collaborating with CoinDesk Indices to launch cash-settled index options tracking the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index. ICE and the NYSE plan to work with CoinDesk Indices and the relevant regulatory agencies to develop specific product offerings.

Jon Herrick, Chief Product Officer, New York Stock Exchange, said: "Upon regulatory approval, these options contracts will offer investors access to an important liquid and transparent risk-management tool."

CoinDesk Indices, a subsidiary of Bullish, produces indices that support some of the world's largest digital asset products.

