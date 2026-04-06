BioTech
SER

NYSE Accepts Serina Therapeutics Continued Listing Compliance Plan

April 06, 2026 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, reported that the NYSE American LLC has accepted the company's business plan to regain compliance with the continued listing standards of NYSE. Serina will now have until July 9, 2027, to regain compliance with the continued listing standards.

On January 9, 2026, Serina received a notice from NYSE stating that it was not in compliance with NYSE requirements because the company had stockholders' equity of $1.6 million and losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2024.

Following that, the company submitted the compliance plan, and the NYSE has accepted it after review.

"We remain focused on executing the SER-252 clinical program and advancing our POZ Platform technology." said Steve Ledger, CEO of Serina.

Serina develops drug product candidates for the treatment of neurological diseases and other indications.

Its lead product candidate is SER 252 (POZ-apomorphine), a POZ conjugate for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. In February 2026, SER enrolled and dosed its first patient in its Phase 1 registrational trial, SER-252, for advanced Parkinson's disease.

For the year 2025, Serina reported a net loss of $19.4 million, or $ 1.91 per share, compared with $11.1 million, or $1.51 per share loss, in the prior year.

As of December 31, Serina had cash and cash equivalents of $3.1 million.

SER has traded between $1.22 and $7.92 in the last year. SER closed Thursday's trade at $2.12.

In the overnight market on Thursday, SER was up 4.25% at $2.21.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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