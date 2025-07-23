NYC’s Silvercup Studios refinances loan with Apollo and Deutsche Bank

A Studio With Star Power

Silvercup Studios has established itself as a cornerstone of New York’s film and television production infrastructure over the decades. The Queens-based facility has hosted numerous high-profile productions that have shaped American television. “The Sopranos,” which aired from 1999 to 2007, is widely regarded as one of the most influential television series of all time, while “Succession” recently concluded its four-season run to critical acclaim and strong viewership.

The studio’s ability to attract premium productions has made it a valuable asset in the entertainment industry. Other notable shows filmed at Silvercup include “30 Rock,” “Sex and the City,” and “Girls,” along with feature films and commercial productions.

Financial Backing From Major Players

The refinancing deal brings together two financial powerhouses. Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm managing approximately $600 billion in assets, has increasingly invested in media and entertainment properties in recent years. Deutsche Bank, one of Europe’s leading financial institutions, maintains a strong presence in North America and has a history of financing media-related ventures.

This type of refinancing typically allows property owners to:

Secure more favorable interest rates

Extend loan terms

Access additional capital for improvements or expansion

Restructure debt obligations

New York’s Production Landscape

The refinancing occurs against the backdrop of New York’s evolving film and television production ecosystem. The city has worked to maintain its position as a production hub through tax incentives and infrastructure investments, competing with other locations like Georgia, California, and increasingly, international destinations.

Silvercup Studios, with its iconic sign visible from the Long Island Expressway, represents a significant piece of New York’s production capacity. The facility encompasses multiple buildings with sound stages of various sizes, production offices, and support services.

The studio’s owners have previously expanded the Silvercup footprint beyond its original Long Island City location to include facilities in the Bronx, demonstrating confidence in the continued demand for New York-based production space.

Industry analysts suggest that securing solid financial footing through this refinancing could position Silvercup to better weather industry fluctuations, including those caused by production slowdowns during labor disputes and changing production models in the streaming era.

As streaming platforms continue to drive demand for content and traditional studios adapt their business models, production facilities like Silvercup remain essential infrastructure for the entertainment industry. The involvement of major financial institutions like Apollo and Deutsche Bank signals continued confidence in the long-term viability of physical production spaces despite the industry’s digital transformation.