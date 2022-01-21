NXTG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (Symbol: NXTG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.60, changing hands as low as $77.59 per share. First Trust Indxx NextG shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXTG's low point in its 52 week range is $68 per share, with $83.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.59.

