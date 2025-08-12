Markets
NXP Semiconductors Prices Offering Of $1.5 Bln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) announced the pricing of an offering by its subsidiaries NXP B.V., NXP Funding LLC and NXP USA, Inc. of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.300% senior unsecured notes due 2028, $300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.850% senior unsecured notes due 2032 and $700 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior unsecured notes due 2035.

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior basis by NXP Semiconductors N.V. and will be structurally subordinated to the liabilities, including trade payables, of NXPs other subsidiaries. In addition, the Notes will be effectively junior to all future secured debt of the Issuers and NXP Semiconductors N.V., to the extent of the value of the assets securing such debt. The issuance of the Notes is expected to close on or around August 19, 2025.

NXP said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to redeem the $500 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding dollar-denominated 5.350% senior unsecured notes due 2026 and the $750 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding dollar-denominated 3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026, in accordance with the terms of the applicable indenture governing such notes, including all premiums, accrued interest and costs and expenses related to such redemptions.

