NXP Semiconductors Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Rollins

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) has taken over the #84 spot from Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of NXP Semiconductors NV versus Rollins, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (NXPI plotted in blue; ROL plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NXPI vs. ROL:

NXPI is currently trading down about 3.3%, while ROL is down about 2.9% midday Monday.

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Further NXPI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.