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NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Rollins

June 01, 2026 — 11:47 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) has taken over the #84 spot from Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of NXP Semiconductors NV versus Rollins, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (NXPI plotted in blue; ROL plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NXPI vs. ROL:

NXPI,ROL Relative Performance Chart

NXPI is currently trading down about 3.3%, while ROL is down about 2.9% midday Monday.

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Further NXPI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding NXPI-> Institutional Holders of NXPI-> Holdings Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NXPI
ROL

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