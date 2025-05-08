NXP Semiconductors Launches High-Performance S32R47 Radar Processors for Advanced Autonomous Driving Solutions

NXP Semiconductors introduces S32R47 radar processors, enhancing performance for advanced autonomous driving applications and improved safety features.

Quiver AI Summary

NXP Semiconductors has introduced its new S32R47 imaging radar processors, designed to meet the needs of Level 2+ to Level 4 autonomous driving applications. These processors, built on advanced 16 nm FinFET technology, offer up to double the processing power of previous generations while enhancing cost and power efficiency. The S32R47 supports advanced features like improved resolution and object detection, crucial for tasks such as identifying vulnerable road users. It integrates a high-performance multi-core processing system, enabling advanced point cloud data processing and AI capabilities, which are essential for modern autonomous driving systems. This new product is part of NXP’s strategic efforts to advance radar technology in the automotive sector, anticipating significant growth in the autonomous vehicle market.

Potential Positives

NXP Semiconductors has unveiled its S32R47 imaging radar processors, which are the highest performing radar processors in their lineup, enhancing their competitive edge in the growing autonomous driving market.

The new processors deliver up to twice the processing power of previous generations, indicating significant advancements in technology that can lead to improved product offerings and potential market growth.

Integration of AI/ML support for enhanced object classification and improved environmental modeling positions NXP as a frontrunner in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), catering to the increasingly complex demands of the automotive industry.

NXP's radar solutions demonstrate significantly reduced system costs, size, and power consumption, addressing key challenges that automotive OEMs face in deploying advanced radar systems efficiently and economically.

Potential Negatives

While the new S32R47 processors provide improved performance, there is no mention of how they compare in terms of reliability and real-world application performance against competitors, which may raise concerns among potential customers about dependability.

The press release lacks specific details on the potential challenges or limitations associated with the new technology, making it seem overly optimistic and possibly raising questions about the practicality of implementation.

The absence of any customer testimonials or case studies in the announcement may lessen confidence in the effectiveness of the new radar processors in real-world scenarios.

FAQ

What are the key features of the S32R47 radar processors?

The S32R47 radar processors offer improved processing power, efficiency, enhanced resolution, and scalability for autonomous driving applications.

How does the S32R47 support autonomous driving?

The S32R47 enables advanced applications like navigation on autopilot and better detection of vulnerable road users through improved radar performance.

What benefits do the new S32R47 processors provide for OEMs?

OEMs can achieve higher efficiency, lower system costs, and meet the demands of software-defined vehicles with enhanced radar capabilities.

What improvements does the S32R47 bring over previous models?

The S32R47 delivers up to twice the processing power in a 38% smaller footprint compared to earlier generations, enhancing performance and integration.

How do NXP's radar solutions address safety requirements?

NXP’s solutions meet ASIL ISO 26262 ASIL B(D) requirements, ensuring functional safety for automotive applications in the growing autonomous driving market.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NXPI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NXPI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 500 institutional investors add shares of $NXPI stock to their portfolio, and 588 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NXPI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXPI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NXPI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NXPI forecast page.

$NXPI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXPI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NXPI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $264.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $229.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $300.0 on 11/11/2024

Full Release





S32R47 family are NXP’s highest performing radar processors, addressing the demanding requirements of Level 2+ to 4 autonomous driving



S32R47 family are NXP’s highest performing radar processors, addressing the demanding requirements of Level 2+ to 4 autonomous driving



Higher resolution sensing enables advanced use cases like detection of vulnerable road users (VRUs) and lost cargo



Higher resolution sensing enables advanced use cases like detection of vulnerable road users (VRUs) and lost cargo



More compute capability allows OEMs to develop advanced applications like navigation on autopilot while meeting the demands of tomorrow’s software-defined vehicles (SDVs) at scale















EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today unveiled its new S32R47 imaging radar processors in 16 nm FinFET technology, building on NXP’s proven expertise in the imaging radar space. The third generation of imaging radar processors delivers up to twice the processing power versus the previous generation, alongside improved system cost and power efficiency. In combination with NXP’s mmWave radar transceivers, power management and in-vehicle networking solutions, the S32R47 family meets functional safety ASIL ISO 26262 ASIL B(D) requirements and prepares the automotive industry for new levels of autonomous driving.





According to Yole Intelligence’s Status of the Radar Industry 2024 report, by 2029, approximately 40% of vehicles entering the road will be passenger cars with driving automation Level 2+(L2+)/ Level 3 (L3) as well as an increasing number of vehicles with Level 4 (L4). To serve the fast-growing autonomous driving market for SDVs, automotive OEMs and tier 1 suppliers need to improve radar performance as it is essential for safe, advanced autonomy features such as piloted driving or fully automated parking.





“The S32R47 can efficiently process three times, or more, antenna channels in real time than today’s production solutions. It enables improved imaging radar resolution, sensitivity and dynamic range - required by demanding autonomous driving use cases - while still meeting the stringent power and system cost targets set by OEMs for volume production,” said Meindert van den Beld, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Radar & ADAS.





Imaging radar leverages richer point cloud data for more detailed modeling of the environment. This is a key enabler for AI based perception systems which allow for assisted and autonomous driving in the most challenging environmental conditions, such as complex urban scenarios.





The S32R47 integrates a high-performance multi-core radar processing system, allowing denser point cloud output and enhanced algorithms that enable next-generation ADAS systems. This results in better separability of objects, improved detection reliability and more accurate classification of objects such as vulnerable road users or lost cargo.







NXP’s 3







rd







generation imaging radar solutions









Built on know-how and the proven technology of two previous generations​, the new solution delivers up to 2x processing performance in the radar MPU in a 38% smaller IC footprint. It also includes AI/ML support for features like enhanced Direction of Arrival (DoA) processing and object classification



Built on know-how and the proven technology of two previous generations​, the new solution delivers up to 2x processing performance in the radar MPU in a 38% smaller IC footprint. It also includes AI/ML support for features like enhanced Direction of Arrival (DoA) processing and object classification



NXP’s next generation imaging radar solutions enable new imaging radars with optimized bill of material and increased scalability in terms of antenna channels and processing capability



NXP’s next generation imaging radar solutions enable new imaging radars with optimized bill of material and increased scalability in terms of antenna channels and processing capability



NXP’s solution achieves comparable or better performance with up to 89% less antenna channels than alternative solutions, solving integration challenges with reduced system cost, size and power consumption















To learn more, visit



S32R47 Imaging Radar Processors



.







NXP’s radar portfolio







Already sampling to lead customers and targeting next-generation OEM platforms, NXP’s new S32R47 radar processing solution



builds upon a comprehensive, scalable portfolio of radar sensing solutions



, tailored to cover car OEMs’ ever-diversifying use cases and architectures, from corner radar to high-resolution 4D imaging radar. The S32R platform offers a common architecture for software reuse and speedy development along with a high-performance hardware security engine, OTA update support and compliance with the newest cybersecurity standards.







About NXP Semiconductors







NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets. NXP's "Brighter Together" approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that make the connected world better, safer, and more secure. The company has operations in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $12.61 billion in 2024. Find out more at





www.nxp.com





.





NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2025 NXP B.V





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d29518f1-82f5-437b-9bd0-dbb01d76b303









For more information, please contact:













Americas and Europe









Greater China / Asia











Andrea Lempart





Ming Yue









Tel: +49 175 610 695 1





Tel: +86 21 2205 2690









Email:





andrea.lempart@nxp.com









Email:





ming.yue@nxp.com













NXP-Corp





NXP-Auto



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.