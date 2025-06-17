NXP Semiconductors Completes Acquisition of TTTech Auto to Enhance Software-Defined Vehicle Solutions

NXP Semiconductors acquires TTTech Auto to enhance software-defined vehicle safety and integration solutions, maintaining an open ecosystem.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has successfully completed its acquisition of TTTech Auto, a leader in safety-critical systems for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), following a previous agreement made in January 2025. This acquisition enhances NXP's CoreRide platform by integrating TTTech Auto’s MotionWise safety middleware, which aims to improve software and hardware integration for automakers, thereby reducing complexity and development costs while enhancing scalability. TTTech Auto will continue to operate neutrally, supporting various System-on-Chips manufacturers and partners, which helps maintain safety and performance standards in SDVs. The announcement also includes forward-looking statements, cautioning readers about potential uncertainties related to the company's future outcomes.

Potential Positives

NXP Semiconductors has completed the acquisition of TTTech Auto, significantly enhancing its capabilities in safety-critical systems and middleware for software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

The integration of TTTech Auto's MotionWise safety middleware with NXP's CoreRide platform addresses software and hardware integration challenges, facilitating easier development for next-generation vehicles.

This acquisition supports NXP's commitment to operating within an open industry ecosystem, benefiting various System-on-Chips manufacturers, OEMs, and third-party software partners.

The combined expertise is expected to advance SDV capabilities while maintaining high safety and performance standards, potentially leading to increased market competitiveness for NXP.

Potential Negatives

Acquisition of TTTech Auto may highlight NXP's reliance on external technology to enhance its offerings, potentially signaling weaknesses in its existing product portfolio.

The mention of forward-looking statements and the inherent risks associated with them may lead to investor uncertainty about the future direction and stability of NXP after the acquisition.

The decision to maintain a neutral position for TTTech Auto’s services might raise concerns regarding the company's competitive edge in a rapidly evolving automotive technology market.

FAQ

What acquisition did NXP Semiconductors announce?

NXP Semiconductors announced the acquisition of TTTech Auto, a leader in safety-critical systems for software-defined vehicles.

What are the benefits of the NXP CoreRide platform?

The NXP CoreRide platform helps automakers reduce complexity, improve scalability, and increase cost-efficiency for next-generation vehicles.

Will TTTech Auto continue to support other manufacturers?

Yes, TTTech Auto will maintain a neutral position, supporting various System-on-Chips manufacturers, OEMs, and third-party software partners.

What are forward-looking statements in the press release?

Forward-looking statements include projections regarding NXP’s acquisition and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may affect actual results.

Where can I find NXP’s SEC filings?

NXP’s SEC filings are available on their Investor Relations website and the SEC website for more information.

$NXPI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NXPI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.

$NXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 541 institutional investors add shares of $NXPI stock to their portfolio, and 624 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NXPI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXPI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced the completion of the acquisition of



TTTech Auto



, a leader in innovating unique safety-critical systems and middleware for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), pursuant to the terms of the previously announced agreement from



January 2025



.





The open and modular offering of the



NXP CoreRide platform



and TTTech Auto’s MotionWise safety middleware helps automakers overcome software and hardware integration barriers, while reducing complexity and development efforts and increasing scalability and cost-efficiency required for next-generation vehicles.





To continue operating within an open industry ecosystem, TTTech Auto’s services will remain with neutral position, supporting various System-on-Chips manufacturers, OEMs and 3



rd



party software partners. This will advance SDV capabilities while maintaining stringent safety and performance standards and ensuring data protection.







Forward Looking Statements







This document includes forward-looking statements which include statements regarding NXP’s acquisition of TTTech Auto, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the United States federal securities laws, NXP does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after NXP distributes this document, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in NXP’s SEC filings. Copies of NXP’s SEC filings are available on NXP’s Investor Relation website, https://investors.nxp.com or from the SEC website,



www.sec.gov



.







About NXP Semiconductors







NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets. NXP's "Brighter Together" approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that make the connected world better, safer, and more secure. The company has operations in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $12.61 billion in 2024. Find out more at



www.nxp.com



.





NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2025 NXP B.V







