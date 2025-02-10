NXP Semiconductors To Acquire Kinara - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Kinara, Inc. The acquisition will be an all-cash transaction valued at $307 million. NXP Semiconductors said Kinara is an industry leader in high performance, energy-efficient and programmable discrete neural processing units. Kinara also provides a complete software development kit enabling customers to optimize AI model performance and streamline the deployment.

NXP said the acquisition establishes a scalable platform for AI-powered edge systems, combining NXPs broad portfolio of processing, connectivity, security, and advanced analog solutions, with Kinaras AI hardware and software.

