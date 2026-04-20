Nxera Secures $10 Million Milestone From AbbVie

(RTTNews) - Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (TSE 4565) announced it has received a US$10 million milestone payment from AbbVie Inc. under their ongoing collaboration focused on neurological diseases. This marks the third milestone achieved since the partnership began in 2022.

The collaboration leverages Nxera's proprietary NxWave GPCR drug discovery platform, which enables structure-based design of medicines targeting G-protein coupled receptors. By applying advanced computational and experimental approaches, Nxera has been able to generate validated and differentiated hit molecules against neurology targets, underscoring the platform's ability to deliver first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates.

Under the agreement, Nxera is eligible for up to US$40 million in near-term research milestones, with the broader deal offering as much as US$1.2 billion in option, development, and commercial milestones, plus tiered royalties on future global sales.

Christopher Cargill, President and CEO of Nxera Pharma, emphasized that the milestone reflects both the strength of its discovery platform and the value of its partnership with AbbVie. He noted that the company continues to advance its internal pipeline while benefiting from external collaborations that expand its reach in neuroscience.

TSE 4565 has traded between JPY 723.00 and JPY 1085.00 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (April 17, 2026) at JPY 1,013.00, down 3.06%.

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