BioTech

Nxera Pharma Progresses GPCR Program Via Spin-Out And Series A Financing

May 11, 2026 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nexra Pharma Co., Ltd., (4565.T) announced progress in out-licensing a GPCR-targeted program and its participation in a Series A financing for NewCo, a new company co-founded with SV Health Investors.

Under the agreement, NewCo receives exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize the pre-clinical program, while Nxera retains Japan and Asia-Pacific rights, a minority equity stake, and eligibility for up to US$275 million in milestones plus tiered royalties.

The program was discovered using Nexra's NxWave platform and NewCo will use the financing to advance it toward clinical development. Nxera's CSO Dr. Patrik Foerch joins NewCo's board, while CEO Christopher Cargill noted this marks Nxera's second spin-out model, following Orexia Therapeutics.

Orexia's orexin-2 receptor agonist pipeline was later developed via Centessa Pharmaceuticals and is being acquired by Lilly for up to US$7.8 billion, underscoring the value of Nxera's spin-out strategy.

4565.T has traded between JPY723.00 and JPY1,247.00 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at JPY1,242.00 up 6.43%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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