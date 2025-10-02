NWS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of News Corp (Symbol: NWS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.30, changing hands as low as $32.25 per share. News Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWS's low point in its 52 week range is $26.25 per share, with $35.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.38. The NWS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

