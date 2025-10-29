NWPX Infrastructure, Inc Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - NWPX Infrastructure, Inc (NWPX) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $13.50 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $10.25 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to $151.07 million from $130.20 million last year.

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.50 Mln. vs. $10.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $151.07 Mln vs. $130.20 Mln last year.

