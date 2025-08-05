NWN EPS Beats Estimates

Key Points Adjusted earnings per share were $0.01, outperforming the analyst estimate of $(0.13) (non-GAAP).

Revenue rose 11.6% to $236.2 million, Revenue of $236.2 million came in below the consensus estimate of $252.7 million.

Growth from acquisitions and rate case settlements supported the quarter, but operating and interest expenses increased.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN), a regulated utility with operations in natural gas, water, and related services across the Pacific Northwest and Texas, released results for its second quarter on August 4, 2025. The quarter’s headline was a Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01, a notable turnaround from an analyst estimate of $(0.13) non-GAAP and improvement over the prior year period’s $(0.07) per share net loss. However, revenue (GAAP) totaled $236.2 million, up 11.6% year over year (GAAP). Management highlighted steady organic customer growth, results from recent Texas and water utility acquisitions, and an Oregon rate case settlement as key drivers. Increased operating and interest costs partially offset these gains, but the company reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings guidance.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.01 ($0.13) ($0.07) $0.08 EPS (GAAP) ($0.06) ($0.07) 14.3% Revenue (GAAP) $236.2 million $252.7 million $211.7 million 11.6% Net Income (GAAP) ($2.5 million) ($2.8 million) 10.7% Operating Margin (GAAP) 11.5% 7.4% 4.1 pp

About Northwest Natural and Its Recent Strategy

Northwest Natural is a long-established provider of natural gas utility services in Oregon and southwest Washington. In recent years, it has expanded into water utility services and grown its presence in Texas with the addition of new gas utilities. Alongside its utility business, it invests in renewable natural gas and emerging low-carbon solutions.

The company’s recent strategy has centered on diversifying its business with targeted utility acquisitions and enhancing infrastructure to support customer growth. Key areas include managing regulatory rate cases, expanding in high-growth regions such as Texas, controlling supply chain risks, and prioritizing environmental initiatives like renewable natural gas projects. Its success depends on customer additions, well-managed regulatory relationships, and controlling expenses even as it grows.

Quarter Highlights: Performance, Drivers, and Notable Events

The quarter was shaped by several operational and strategic shifts. Adjusted EPS came in higher than the prior year and consensus, making for a positive surprise, reflecting higher rates from the Oregon rate case and contributions from recent acquisitions, especially SiEnergy and Pines in Texas, and underlining the impact of seasonal demand patterns and the timing of rate case changes.

Segment results showed the most substantial margin and net income improvements in the NWN Gas Utility business, primarily due to increased rates from the newly approved Oregon rate case and ongoing customer additions. Segment margin rose by $16.9 million year over year, while segment net income (GAAP) improved to $1.5 million from a loss of $3.0 million in Q2 2024. The SiEnergy Texas gas utility, acquired in January 2025, contributed $8.2 million in margin and $1.0 million in net income, its first quarter of consolidation. The Pines acquisition, completed in June 2025, added approximately 7,000 new connections. Water utility operations also saw higher income, with new rates in Arizona and the ICH Water acquisition supporting $2.8 million in net income, up $1.8 million year over year. These growth efforts pushed total meter (customer) connections up by 10.6% year over year, with a total of 969,156 as of June 30, 2025.

Despite these bright spots, increased expenses were a key theme. Interest expense (GAAP) jumped over 50% compared to the prior year, to $30.5 million, as the company financed recent expansions and acquisitions partly with new debt. The “Other” segment, which covers renewables, storage, and holding company costs, booked a GAAP net loss of $7.9 million, reflecting higher holding company interest and acquisition-related business development expenses. Margin increased primarily due to new rates and customer growth.

The company maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.49 per share, annualizing to $1.96 per share (current indicated annual dividend rate), unchanged from prior periods.

Outlook and What to Watch

Management reaffirmed adjusted (non-GAAP) full-year 2025 EPS guidance of $2.75 to $2.95 and set a reported (GAAP) EPS range of $2.60 to $2.80 for 2025, reflecting costs associated with the Pines acquisition and other business development expenses. The company reiterated its goal of 4% to 6% compound annual EPS growth from the adjusted 2025 base. Expected capital expenditures for fiscal 2025 are in the $450 million to $500 million range, pointing to continued investment in infrastructure and growth initiatives.

Looking ahead, investors and observers should focus on whether customer growth continues at similar rates, especially in Texas and water utilities, and whether the company can manage increasing expenses while integrating new businesses. The recent Oregon rate case settlement, filed on June 23, 2025, came in lower than the originally requested $59.4 million annual revenue requirement increase, with the settlement providing a $21.3 million increase. Key variables to monitor over the next quarters will be the pace of cost increases, the success of recent acquisitions, ongoing regulatory developments, and the impact of capital structure changes on leverage and interest expenses.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

