NWG vs. CM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both NatWest Group (NWG) and Canadian Imperial Bank (CM). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, NatWest Group has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Canadian Imperial Bank has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that NWG's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

NWG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.15, while CM has a forward P/E of 13.02. We also note that NWG has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69.

Another notable valuation metric for NWG is its P/B ratio of 1.05. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CM has a P/B of 1.83.

Based on these metrics and many more, NWG holds a Value grade of B, while CM has a Value grade of C.

NWG has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CM, so it seems like value investors will conclude that NWG is the superior option right now.

