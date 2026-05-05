NWFL Trading Below CFO's Recent Buy Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on April 30, Norwood Financial Corp.'s CFO, John Martin McCaffery Jr., invested $29,440.00 into 1,000 shares of NWFL, for a cost per share of $29.44. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (Symbol: NWFL) and achieve a cost basis 1.0% cheaper than McCaffery Jr., with shares changing hands as low as $29.14 per share. Norwood Financial Corp. shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWFL's low point in its 52 week range is $23.70 per share, with $32.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.46. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which NWFL insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/28/2026 James Shook 3,500 $28.80 $100,800.00 01/27/2026 Joseph W. Carroll 2,000 $27.91 $55,820.00 01/27/2026 James O. Donnelly President & CEO 200 $28.15 $5,630.00 01/28/2026 Joseph W. Carroll 4,000 $28.14 $112,539.96 04/30/2026 John Martin McCaffery Jr. EVP & CFO 1,000 $29.44 $29,440.00 04/29/2026 James O. Donnelly President & CEO 100 $29.06 $2,906.00 04/30/2026 James Shook Director 375 $29.06 $10,897.50 05/01/2026 Joseph W. Carroll Director 180 $29.61 $5,329.80

The current annualized dividend paid by Norwood Financial Corp. is $1.28/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 04/15/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for NWFL, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.3% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Compound Returns Calculator

 CAAP Average Annual Return

 BDC Investor



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.