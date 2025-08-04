NWE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: NWE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.38, changing hands as high as $54.80 per share. NorthWestern Energy Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWE's low point in its 52 week range is $50.43 per share, with $59.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.56.

