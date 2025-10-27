NVTS vs. ON: Which Power Chip Stock Has an Edge Right Now?

Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS ) and ON Semiconductor ( ON ) are both playing key roles in the power side of the semiconductor industry. While Navitas Semiconductor focuses on Gallium nitride (GaN) and Silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in next-generation AI data centers and energy systems, ON Semiconductor offers SiC and power solutions for automotive, industrial, and AI data centers.

Both NVTS and ON are heavily invested in the new generation of semiconductor chips that are used to power AI. However, from an investment point of view, one stock offers a more favorable outlook than the other right now. Let’s break down their fundamentals, growth prospects, market challenges and valuation to determine which stock offers a more compelling investment case.

The Case for NVTS Stock

Navitas Semiconductor is focusing on AI data centers and energy infrastructure as its next big growth areas. During its second-quarter 2025 earnings call, the company stated that power demand for AI could grow from 7 gigawatts in 2023 to more than 70 gigawatts by 2030. This presents a big opportunity for Navitas Semiconductor to capitalize on this shift.

During the second quarter, Navitas Semiconductor announced its collaboration with NVIDIA to support NVIDIA's plans to set up 800-volt AI data centers. Navitas Semiconductor expects three stages in the new 800-volt setup. The first stage involves converting grid power to 800 volts, followed by stage two, where 800 volts are converted to 48 volts. Lastly, stage three, where 48 volts are converted to 12 volts or less for processors. Each step will need GaN and SiC chips. Therefore, the company estimates that this could become a $2.6 billion yearly market by 2030. The company is already working on products for all three steps and plans to send final samples to customers later this year.

However, Navitas Semiconductor is witnessing near-term challenges in its China business and expects its third-quarter revenues to be down due to tariff risks in China. Moreover, lower demand in EV and industrial markets is also hurting the company's prospects. Additionally, the company has also decided to reduce exposure to low-margin mobile business in China, which is expected to hurt the company’s financial performance in the third quarter. Management expects a few softer quarters before new AI and infrastructure projects begin to offset this weakness.

The Zacks Consensus estimate for full-year 2025 revenues is pegged at $48.97 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 41.2%.



The Case for ON Semiconductor Stock

ON Semiconductor is focusing on growing its presence in the automotive, industrial, and AI data center markets. ON is witnessing strong growth in revenues from AI data centres and China’s electric vehicle market.

In the second quarter of 2025, ON Semiconductor’s AI data center business nearly doubled year over year, which was supported by its intelligent power semiconductors used in next-generation, high-efficiency power systems. Currently, ON is also working with partners like NVIDIA to help build 800-volt power architectures that will be key to future AI infrastructure.

China is a bright spot for ON Semiconductor. The company’s China revenues grew 23% sequentially in the second quarter, driven by silicon carbide adoption in new EV models, such as Xiaomi’s YU7 SUV, which uses ON Semiconductor’s 1,200-volt EliteSiC M3e chips. This growth is helping offset weaker demand in North America and Europe.

ON Semiconductor is also reshaping its portfolio. It is winding down older legacy products and repositioning its image sensor business toward higher-value uses like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and machine vision. Its Treo platform, which combines power and sensing solutions, continues to gain momentum, with shipments topping five million units by the end of second quarter.

While the overall market remains cautious, ON’s combination of rising China demand and strong AI traction positions it for a stronger recovery once end-market conditions improve. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2025 revenues is pegged at $5.96 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 15.9%.



Price Performance and Valuation of NVTS and ON

Year to date, Navitas Semiconductor shares have surged 294.2%, while ON Semiconductor shares have plunged 19.5%.

YTD Price Return Performance



NVTS’ rally reflects investor excitement about AI-related chip demand, but it also makes the stock more expensive. On the valuation front, ON looks more attractive than NVTS. Currently, NVTS trades at 55.47 times forward sales multiple compared to 3.31 times for ON. NVTS’ valuation looks stretched given the company’s exposure to the Chinese market, which is witnessing a weak demand environment across the industrial end market. In contrast, ON’s reasonable valuation makes it more attractive for investors looking for value and stability.

Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Conclusion: ON Has an Edge Over NVTS

Both Navitas Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor make power chips used in AI, electric vehicles, and energy systems. NVTS’ near-term outlook suffers from weak demand in China amid tariff risks and lower sales. In contrast, ON Semiconductor is benefiting from rising demand in China and growing AI chip demand, which are helping it balance slower markets in the United States and Europe.

Though both companies have fundamental strengths, ON Semiconductor’s reasonable valuations give a clear edge over Navitas Semiconductor from an investment point of view. Currently, Navitas Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

