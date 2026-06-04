NVTS Stock Soars on NVIDIA Collaboration: Is More Upside Ahead?

Navitas Semiconductor NVTS has become one of the hottest stocks in the semiconductor space. Shares of the power-chip specialist surged more than 19% yesterday after the company showcased its collaboration with NVIDIA NVDA, adding fuel to a rally that has already pushed the stock up by more than 330% year to date.



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The market's excitement is easy to understand. Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending continues to accelerate, and Navitas is increasingly positioning itself as a key supplier of the power technologies needed to support next-generation AI data centers.

But does the NVIDIA connection justify the stock's meteoric rise? And how long will NVTS stock keep rising on this hype? Hasn’t investor enthusiasm gotten ahead of reality? Let’s take a closer look.

Why NVIDIA's Partnership Is a Big Deal for NVTS

The latest rally was triggered after NVIDIA featured Navitas technology at Computex 2026 in Taipei as part of its AI Factory MGX Ecosystem Showcase.

Specifically, NVIDIA highlighted Navitas' 800V-to-6V DC-DC power delivery board, which uses the company's GaNFast technology. The solution is designed to deliver extremely high-power efficiency while maintaining a compact footprint. The board can achieve peak efficiency of 97.5% and operate at switching frequencies of 1 MHz.

The technology also offers a significantly thinner design, allowing it to be placed much closer to AI GPUs. This helps improve power delivery and system performance, two increasingly important requirements as AI workloads become more demanding.

Through its work within NVIDIA's MGX ecosystem, the company is helping develop power solutions capable of supporting megawatt-scale AI server racks while reducing system size and improving thermal performance.

More importantly, this is not just a product showcase. It means that Navitas is becoming embedded within NVIDIA's broader AI infrastructure ecosystem. For a smaller semiconductor company, that kind of validation from the undisputed leader in AI hardware is naturally attracting investor attention.

Navitas Is Betting Big on the AI Infrastructure Boom

AI data centers are rapidly moving toward higher power-density architectures. As AI models become larger and more complex, the amount of electricity required to power AI servers continues to rise. This trend is creating a significant opportunity for Navitas' gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor technologies.

Traditional power solutions often struggle to balance efficiency, heat management and power density. Navitas believes its GaNFast technology can address these challenges by enabling higher-frequency operation, improved efficiency and faster power delivery directly to AI GPUs.

In first-quarter 2026, AI infrastructure revenues—including AI data centers and grid infrastructure—grew 50% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2025

Navitas estimates the AI data center market alone could represent a serviceable addressable market opportunity of $1.4 billion to $2.5 billion by 2030. The company also expects GaN and SiC adoption within AI data centers to witness a remarkable 66% to 87% compound annual growth rate between 2025 and 2030. The company estimates that the energy and grid infrastructure market could represent a $1 billion-$1.8 billion serviceable addressable market opportunity by 2030.

Navitas' ability to offer both GaN and SiC products gives it a major edge. As hyperscalers build increasingly sophisticated AI infrastructure, many are expected to seek suppliers capable of supporting multiple layers of next-generation power architectures.

Competition Is Heating Up

While Navitas has attracted significant investor attention, it is far from the only company targeting the AI power infrastructure opportunity.

Onsemi ON is rapidly expanding its presence in the market through its own silicon carbide and GaN portfolio. The company reported AI data center revenue growth of more than 30% sequentially and more than 100% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. onsemi now expects AI data center revenues to double again in 2026.

STMicroelectronics STM is also positioning itself as an important beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending. The company is leveraging technologies, including silicon photonics, GaN and SiC, while its partnership with Amazon Web Services is helping support demand for more energy-efficient AI networking solutions. STMicroelectronics now expects data center revenues to exceed $1 billion this year, up from previous forecast of $500 million.

The growing investments by larger and better-capitalized competitors highlight both the size of the opportunity and the challenges Navitas will face as it attempts to capture market share.

Has NVTS Stock Run Too Far?

There is little doubt that Navitas has exciting long-term growth opportunities. The company's NVIDIA relationship strengthens its credibility, while AI infrastructure spending could provide a powerful tailwind for years to come.

However, investors appear to be valuing Navitas based largely on what the company could become several years from now rather than what the business currently is.



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The stock's massive year-to-date rally suggests that much of the AI opportunity may already be reflected in the share price. While the NVIDIA partnership could eventually translate into meaningful business wins, there is still considerable execution risk ahead.

The consensus analyst price target currently stands at $13.71, implying roughly 55% downside from current levels. That disconnect suggests expectations may have become overly optimistic.



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Navitas may ultimately emerge as a major winner in AI power infrastructure. However, after its extraordinary rally, the stock appears to have gotten way ahead of itself and could be due for a correction as valuations reconnect with underlying fundamentals rather than AI-driven hype.

Navitas currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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