$NVTS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NVTS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $96,457,814 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NVTS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $NVTS stock page):
$NVTS Insider Trading Activity
$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANBIR SINGH has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,385,749 shares for an estimated $38,908,734.
- BRIAN LONG has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,534,158 shares for an estimated $31,965,195.
- EUGENE SHERIDAN (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,755,783 shares for an estimated $14,443,137.
- LLC SICPOWER, has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 986,238 shares for an estimated $6,628,166.
- DAVID MOXAM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 867,848 shares for an estimated $5,419,720.
- TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645,986 shares for an estimated $3,225,673.
- RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 357,180 shares for an estimated $1,874,851.
- GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 301,603 shares for an estimated $1,733,172.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 4,372,803 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,964,246
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 4,014,670 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,230,073
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,553,871 shares (+206.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,235,435
- NEUMANN ADVISORY HONG KONG LTD removed 1,373,439 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $8,996,025
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,036,667 shares (-71.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,125,167
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 847,665 shares (+5875.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,737,713
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 719,070 shares (-53.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,474,093
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$NVTS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVTS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NVTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVTS forecast page.
$NVTS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVTS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NVTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $6.0 on 05/22/2025
- Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $3.0 on 05/06/2025
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1.5 on 04/07/2025
- Tristan Gerra from Baird set a target price of $4.0 on 03/05/2025
You can track data on $NVTS on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.