NVST or ABT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Medical - Products stocks are likely familiar with Envista (NVST) and Abbott (ABT). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Envista has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Abbott has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. This means that NVST's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

NVST currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.52, while ABT has a forward P/E of 25.89. We also note that NVST has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ABT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.53.

Another notable valuation metric for NVST is its P/B ratio of 1.03. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ABT has a P/B of 4.56.

These metrics, and several others, help NVST earn a Value grade of B, while ABT has been given a Value grade of C.

NVST sticks out from ABT in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that NVST is the better option right now.

